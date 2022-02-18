Public Record - February 18

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 16
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:31 p.m., 2200 block of Third Avenue
1:15 a.m., 3200 block of Mimick Lane
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 16
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:31 p.m., 2200 block of Third Avenue
1:15 a.m., 3200 block of Mimick Lane
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.