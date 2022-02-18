 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - February 18

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

February 16

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

10:31 p.m., 2200 block of Third Avenue

1:15 a.m., 3200 block of Mimick Lane

