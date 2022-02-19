 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - February 19

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

February 17

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

11:37 a.m., 1400 block of 24th Avenue

2:47 p.m., 2100 block of South 16th Street

12:43 a.m., 3800 block of 17th Street

