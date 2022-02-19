Public Record - February 19

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 17
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
11:37 a.m., 1400 block of 24th Avenue
2:47 p.m., 2100 block of South 16th Street
12:43 a.m., 3800 block of 17th Street
