Public Record - February 3

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 2
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
2:30 p.m.,3500 block of 21st Street
2:45 p.m., 3800 block of 30th Avenue
11:39 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue
5:30 a.m., 1700 block of Fourth Street
