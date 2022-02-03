 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - February 3

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

February 2

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

2:30 p.m.,3500 block of 21st Street

2:45 p.m., 3800 block of 30th Avenue

11:39 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue

5:30 a.m., 1700 block of Fourth Street

