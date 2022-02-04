 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot spotlight
Public record

Public Record - February 4

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

February 3

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

7:58 a.m., 1800 block of 29th Avenue

8:57 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street

7:51 p.m., 3000 block of Eighth Street

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet - Lucy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News