Public Record - February 4

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 3
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
7:58 a.m., 1800 block of 29th Avenue
8:57 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street
7:51 p.m., 3000 block of Eighth Street
