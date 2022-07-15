Public Record - July 15

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 13
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:54 a.m., 4400 block of Sunrise Place
11:47 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue
1:59 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue
3:46 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street
The head of a nonprofit in Columbus is facing felony theft charges, according to police.
A plea deal is set in the case of a felony theft in Columbus.
