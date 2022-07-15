 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - July 15

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

July 13

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

10:54 a.m., 4400 block of Sunrise Place

11:47 a.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue

1:59 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue

3:46 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street 

