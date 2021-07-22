Public Record - July 22

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 20-21
Fire Calls
8:50 p.m., 1300 Block of 8th Street, fire.
Rescue Calls
8:07 a.m., 2000 Block of 28h Street, medical.
12:15 p.m., 4500 Block of 19th Street, medical.
12:18 p.m., 3800 Block of 23rd Street, medical.
4:25 p.m., 3900 Block of 25th street, medical.
4:32 a.m., 2600 Block of East 14th Street, medical.
6:14 a.m., 2600 Block of 46th Street, medical.
