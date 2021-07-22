 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record - July 22
0 Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - July 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

July 20-21

Fire Calls

8:50 p.m., 1300 Block of 8th Street, fire.

Rescue Calls

8:07 a.m., 2000 Block of 28h Street, medical.

12:15 p.m., 4500 Block of 19th Street, medical. 

12:18 p.m., 3800 Block of 23rd Street, medical.

4:25 p.m., 3900 Block of 25th street, medical.

4:32 a.m., 2600 Block of East 14th Street, medical.

6:14 a.m., 2600 Block of 46th Street, medical. 

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News