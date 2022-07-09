Public Record - July 9

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
July 7
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
7:15 p.m., 3000 block of 32nd Street
12:41 a.m., 3000 block of East 25th Street
5:21 a.m., 3400 block of 26th Avenue
5:41 a.m., 1400 block of 15th Street
