Public record

Public Record - July 9

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

July 7

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

7:15 p.m., 3000 block of 32nd Street

12:41 a.m., 3000 block of East 25th Street

5:21 a.m., 3400 block of 26th Avenue

5:41 a.m., 1400 block of 15th Street

Public record

 

