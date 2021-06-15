 Skip to main content
Public Record - June 10-14
Public Record - June 10-14

Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 10-11

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:40 a.m., 3600 Block of 18th Street.

1:30 p.m., 2500 Block of 83rd Street.

1:57 p.m., 3800 Block of 25th Street.

2:18 p.m., 4400 Block of Old Mill Court.

6:33 p.m., 3900 Block of 27th Street.

7:31 p.m., 3000 Block of 29th Street.

June 11-12

No report provided.

June 12-13

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

3:55 p.m., 4500 Block of 38th Street; medical

4:19 p.m., 200 Block of 325th Street; medical

7:28 p.m., 300th Block of 23rd Street; medical

11:27 p.m., 4700th Block of 38th Street; medical

11:33 p.m., 800th Block of 15th Street; car accident

7:30 a.m., 4500th Block of 19th Street; medical

June 13-14

Fire Calls

5:49 p.m., 3500 Block of Pawnee Park, car fire

Rescue Calls

10:19

