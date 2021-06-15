Public Record - June 10-14

Columbus Fire Department activity log
June 10-11
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:40 a.m., 3600 Block of 18th Street.
1:30 p.m., 2500 Block of 83rd Street.
1:57 p.m., 3800 Block of 25th Street.
2:18 p.m., 4400 Block of Old Mill Court.
6:33 p.m., 3900 Block of 27th Street.
7:31 p.m., 3000 Block of 29th Street.
June 11-12
No report provided.
June 12-13
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
3:55 p.m., 4500 Block of 38th Street; medical
4:19 p.m., 200 Block of 325th Street; medical
7:28 p.m., 300th Block of 23rd Street; medical
11:27 p.m., 4700th Block of 38th Street; medical