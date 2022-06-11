Public Record - June 11

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 10
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
9:03 a.m., 3500 block of 29th Avenue
3:34 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue
6:12 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street
9:54 p.m., 6166 48th Avenue
