Public record

Public Record - June 11

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

June 10

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

9:03 a.m., 3500 block of 29th Avenue

3:34 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue

6:12 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street

9:54 p.m., 6166 48th Avenue

