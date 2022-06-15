 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - June 15

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

June 11

Fire Calls

4:15 p.m., 1800 block of 10th Avenue

Rescue Calls

9:06 a.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue

11:04 a.m., 4300 block of 27th Street

1:52 p.m., 1900 block of 11th Street

3:11 p.m., 83rd Street and 48th Avenue

3:28 p.m., 3500 block of Pawnee Park Drive

3:41 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street

4:35 p.m., 1500 block of 48th Avenue

10:03 p.m., 3000 block of 22nd Street

10:15 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue

June 12

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

300 block of Highway 30

33000 block of 205th Avenue

800 block of 15th Street

3500 block of 25th Street

2100 block of 44th Avenue

June 13

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

8:32 a.m., 1900 block of 40th Avenue

8:58 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue

12:31 p.m., 3800 block of 25th Street

6:16 p.m., Center Road

6:57 p.m., 3600 block of 30th Street

7:11 p.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street

9:49 p.m., 900 block of 10th Avenue

7:42 a.m., 3600 block of 30th Street

Public record

 

