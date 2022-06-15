Public Record - June 15

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 11
Fire Calls
4:15 p.m., 1800 block of 10th Avenue
Rescue Calls
9:06 a.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue
11:04 a.m., 4300 block of 27th Street
1:52 p.m., 1900 block of 11th Street
3:11 p.m., 83rd Street and 48th Avenue
3:28 p.m., 3500 block of Pawnee Park Drive
3:41 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street
4:35 p.m., 1500 block of 48th Avenue
10:03 p.m., 3000 block of 22nd Street
10:15 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue
June 12
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
300 block of Highway 30
33000 block of 205th Avenue
800 block of 15th Street
3500 block of 25th Street
2100 block of 44th Avenue
June 13
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
8:32 a.m., 1900 block of 40th Avenue
8:58 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue
12:31 p.m., 3800 block of 25th Street
6:16 p.m., Center Road
6:57 p.m., 3600 block of 30th Street
7:11 p.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street
9:49 p.m., 900 block of 10th Avenue
7:42 a.m., 3600 block of 30th Street