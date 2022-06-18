Public Record - June 18

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 16
Fire Calls
2:19 p.m., 175th Street
Rescue Calls
3:15 p.m., 3700 block of 43rd Avenue
8:38 p.m., 700 block of 11th Avenue
2:58 a.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street
