Public Record - June 23-25

Columbus Fire Department activity log
June 23-24
Fire Calls
9:06 a.m., 4500 Block of 63rd Street
Rescue Calls
8:19 a.m., 4600 Block of 68th Street, medical.
6:09 p.m., Hwy 30 and 250th Avenue, medical.
7:44 p.m., 16000 Block of 265th Avenue, medical.
June 24-25
Fire Calls
3:17 p.m., 4500 Block of 63rd Street.
5:01 p.m., 3600 Block of 17th Street.
Rescue Calls
9:18 a.m., 5200 Block of 38th Avenue, medical.
12:45 p.m., 1600 Block of 22nd Street, medical.
1:35 p.m., 4500 Block of 38th Street, medical.
