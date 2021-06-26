 Skip to main content
Public Record - June 23-25
Public Record - June 23-25

Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 23-24

Fire Calls

9:06 a.m., 4500 Block of 63rd Street

Rescue Calls

8:19 a.m., 4600 Block of 68th Street, medical.

6:09 p.m., Hwy 30 and 250th Avenue, medical.

7:44 p.m., 16000 Block of 265th Avenue, medical. 

June 24-25

Fire Calls

3:17 p.m., 4500 Block of 63rd Street.

5:01 p.m., 3600 Block of 17th Street.

Rescue Calls

9:18 a.m., 5200 Block of 38th Avenue, medical.

12:45 p.m., 1600 Block of 22nd Street, medical.

1:35 p.m., 4500 Block of 38th Street, medical.

Public record

 

