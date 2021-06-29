Public Record - June 25-27

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 25-26
Fire Calls
No Calls.
Rescue Calls
8:22 a.m., 3200 Block of 29th Avenue, medical.
9:08 a.m., 4700 Block of 38th Street, medical.
9:22 a.m., 2400 Block of 16th Avenue, medical.
2:45 p.m., 2500 Block of 12th Street, medical.
8:07 p.m., 370th Avenue and 220th Street, medical.
4:33 a.m., 600 Block of 13th Avenue, Duncan, medical.
7:27 a.m., 4700 Block 38th Street, medical.
June 26-27
Fire Calls
No Calls.
Rescue Calls
9th Block of 8th Street, Duncan, medical.
23000 Block of 287th Street, Platte Center, medical.
