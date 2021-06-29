 Skip to main content
Public Record - June 25-27
Public Record - June 25-27

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

June 25-26

Fire Calls

No Calls.

Rescue Calls

8:22 a.m., 3200 Block of 29th Avenue, medical.

9:08 a.m., 4700 Block of 38th Street, medical.

9:22 a.m., 2400 Block of 16th Avenue, medical.

2:45 p.m., 2500 Block of 12th Street, medical.

8:07 p.m., 370th Avenue and 220th Street, medical.

4:33 a.m., 600 Block of 13th Avenue, Duncan, medical.

7:27 a.m., 4700 Block 38th Street, medical.

June 26-27

Fire Calls

No Calls.

Rescue Calls

9th Block of 8th Street, Duncan, medical.

23000 Block of 287th Street, Platte Center, medical.

