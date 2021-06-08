 Skip to main content
Public Record - June 5-7
Columbus Fire Department activity log

June 5-6

Fire calls

12:42 a.m., 3100 E. 25th Street.

Rescue calls

11:03 a.m., 3700 block of 15th Street.

12:32 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.

12:39 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.

3:38 p.m., 2200 block of 20th Street.

6:28 p.m., 2800 block of 25th Street.

7:29 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.

7:42 p.m., 14000 block of T Road.

June 6-7

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:20 a.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; medical.

11:24 a.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; medical.

1:54 p.m., 2600 block of 20th Street; car accident.

2:31 p.m., 2700 block of 15th Street; medical.

3:02 p.m., 1300 block of 5th Street; medical.

4:00 p.m., 40th block of Center Road; medical.

8:29 p.m., 300 block of 19th Street; car accident.

1:44 a.m., 4400 block of Howard Boulevard; car accident.

Public record

 

