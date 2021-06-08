Public Record - June 5-7

Columbus Fire Department activity log
June 5-6
Fire calls
12:42 a.m., 3100 E. 25th Street.
Rescue calls
11:03 a.m., 3700 block of 15th Street.
12:32 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.
12:39 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.
3:38 p.m., 2200 block of 20th Street.
6:28 p.m., 2800 block of 25th Street.
7:29 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.
7:42 p.m., 14000 block of T Road.
June 6-7
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:20 a.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; medical.
11:24 a.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; medical.
1:54 p.m., 2600 block of 20th Street; car accident.
2:31 p.m., 2700 block of 15th Street; medical.