Public Record - June 8

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
June 6
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
2:15 p.m., 3200 block of Mueller Drive
2:42 p.m., 3300 block of 23rd Street
5:16 p.m., 800 block of East 23rd Street
6:29 p.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street
