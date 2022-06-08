 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - June 8

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

June 6

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

2:15 p.m., 3200 block of Mueller Drive

2:42 p.m., 3300 block of 23rd Street

5:16 p.m., 800 block of East 23rd Street

6:29 p.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street

