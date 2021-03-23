Public Record - March 18-21

Columbus Fire Department activity log
March 18-19
Fire calls
7:41 p.m., 1800 block of 10th St.; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
8:59 a.m., 1800 block of 27th Street; medical.
10;00 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street; fall.
March 19-20
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:26 a.m., Hwy 30 and 370th Avenue.
11:52 a.m., 5400 S. 9th Street.
3:59 p.m., 500 block of 9th Avenue.
6:17 p.m., 3100 block of 29th Avenue.
7:25 p.m., 26th Avenue and 23rd Street.
6:51 a.m., 24th AVen7e and 13th Street.
7:25 a.m., Cottonwood Drive.
March 20-21
Fire calls
No fire calls.