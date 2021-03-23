 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record - March 18-21
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - March 18-21

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

March 18-19

Fire calls

7:41 p.m., 1800 block of 10th St.; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

8:59 a.m., 1800 block of 27th Street; medical.

10;00 a.m., 4000 block of 38th Street; fall.

March 19-20

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:26 a.m., Hwy 30 and 370th Avenue.

11:52 a.m., 5400 S. 9th Street.

3:59 p.m., 500 block of 9th Avenue.

6:17 p.m., 3100 block of 29th Avenue.

7:25 p.m., 26th Avenue and 23rd Street.

6:51 a.m., 24th AVen7e and 13th Street.

7:25 a.m., Cottonwood Drive.

March 20-21

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

4:51 p.m., 2200 block of 10th Street; fall.

5;24 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News