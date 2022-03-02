 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - March 2

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

February 27

Fire Calls

3:19 p.m., 2100 block of Island Road

11:23 p.m., 1900 block of 11th Street

Rescue Calls

12:26 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street

11:27 p.m., 1500 block of 20th Avenue

Public record

 

