Public Record - March 2

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 27
Fire Calls
3:19 p.m., 2100 block of Island Road
11:23 p.m., 1900 block of 11th Street
Rescue Calls
12:26 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street
11:27 p.m., 1500 block of 20th Avenue
