Public Record - March 22-25
Public Record - March 22-25

Columbus Fire Department activity log

March 22-23

Fire calls

2:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. 23rd Street.

5:21 p.m., 3000 block of 16th Street.

Rescue calls

9:39 a.m., 2200 block of 4th Street.

12:39 p.m., 3900 block of 15th Street.

12:53 p.m., 2200 block of 26th Avenue.

1:26 a.m., Cottonwood Drive.

March 23-24

Fire calls

4:55 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; alarm activation.

6:42 p.m., 300th block of E. 24th Street; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

12:02 p.m., 32800 block of 126th Avenue; medical.

11:01 p.m., 4400 block of Sunrise Place.

March 24-25

Fire calls

9:22 a.m., 3200 block of 20th Street; alarm

7:32 p.m., 1800 block of 29th Avenue; tree in power line.

12:00 a.m., 4000 block of E. 23rd Street; fire in structure.

Rescue calls

11:08 a.m., 3300 block of 20th Street; medical.

11:39 a.m., 3700 block of 27th Street; medical.

Public record

 

