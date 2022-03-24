Public Record - March 24

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 22
Fire Calls
9:39 a.m., 100 block of South Rose Lane
Rescue Calls
11:09 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street
2:09 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street
