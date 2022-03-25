Public Record - March 25

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 23
Fire Calls
10:31 a.m., 2300 block of Singletree
Rescue Calls
1:25 p.m., 2400 block of 39th Avenue
7:43 p.m., Lost Creek Parkway and 33rd Avenue
11:13 p.m., 1500 block of Ninth Street
