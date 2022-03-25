 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot spotlight
Public record

Public Record - March 25

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

March 23

Fire Calls

10:31 a.m., 2300 block of Singletree

Rescue Calls

1:25 p.m., 2400 block of 39th Avenue

7:43 p.m., Lost Creek Parkway and 33rd Avenue

11:13 p.m., 1500 block of Ninth Street

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News