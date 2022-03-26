Public Record - March 26

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
1:07 p.m., 2300 block of 11th Street
2:46 a.m., 3500 block of 29th Avenue
