 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot spotlight
Public record

Public Record - March 26

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

March 24

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

1:07 p.m., 2300 block of 11th Street

2:46 a.m., 3500 block of 29th Avenue

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News