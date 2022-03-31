Public Record - March 31

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 29
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
5 p.m., 220 block of 23rd Street
2:37 a.m., 3300 block of 37th Avenue
