Public record

Public Record - March 31

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

March 29

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

5 p.m., 220 block of 23rd Street

2:37 a.m., 3300 block of 37th Avenue

Public record

 

