Public record

Public Record - May 13

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

May 11

Fire Calls

6:26 p.m., 3300 block of 25th Street

Rescue Calls

11:03 a.m., 300 block of SE Calle Columbus

11:03 p.m., 3000 block of Kozy Drive

2:17 a.m., 1200 block of 40th Avenue

