Public Record - May 24-27
Public Record - May 24-27

Columbus Fire Department activity log

May 24-25

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

5:30 p.m., 2400 20th Street.

5:57 p.m., 1400 25th Avenue.

May 25-26

No report provided.

May 26-27

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:50 a.m., 100 North Road.

10:43 a.m., 800 block of 15th Street.

1:26 p.m., 3900 block of Healthcare Parkway.

6:14 p.m., 6500 block of 65th Street.

6:57 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.

10:09 p.m., 700 block of 22nd Avenue.

10:50 p.m., 2500 block of 29th Avenue.

11:11 p.m., 900 block of 10th Avenue.

12:23 a.m., 1100 block of E. 17th Street.

Public record

 

