Public Record - May 24-27

Columbus Fire Department activity log
May 24-25
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
5:30 p.m., 2400 20th Street.
5:57 p.m., 1400 25th Avenue.
May 25-26
No report provided.
May 26-27
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:50 a.m., 100 North Road.
10:43 a.m., 800 block of 15th Street.
1:26 p.m., 3900 block of Healthcare Parkway.
6:14 p.m., 6500 block of 65th Street.
6:57 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.
10:09 p.m., 700 block of 22nd Avenue.
10:50 p.m., 2500 block of 29th Avenue.
11:11 p.m., 900 block of 10th Avenue.
12:23 a.m., 1100 block of E. 17th Street.
