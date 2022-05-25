Public Record - May 25

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
May 19
Fire Calls
4:49p.m., NE Calle Columba
Rescue Calls
12:01 p.m., 1300 block of 31st Avenue
4:26 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street
5:59 p.m., 2900 block of 38th Avenue
