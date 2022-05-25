 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot spotlight
Public record

Public Record - May 25

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

May 19

Fire Calls

4:49p.m., NE Calle Columba 

Rescue Calls

12:01 p.m., 1300 block of 31st Avenue

4:26 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street

5:59 p.m., 2900 block of 38th Avenue

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News