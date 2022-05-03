 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - May 3

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

April 30

Fire Calls

12:45 p.m., 2200 block of 24th Street

Rescue Calls

8 a.m., 3200 block of East 16th Avenue

6:51 p.m., 2200 block of Third Avenue

10:02 p.m., 1600 block of 18th Street

10:58 p.m., Eighth Street

