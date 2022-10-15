 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - October 15

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

October 12

Fire Calls

9:01 a.m., 5200 block of 40th Avenue

5:03 p.m., 49800 block of US Highway 81

Rescue Calls

10:52 p.m., 6000 block of 54th Street

6:49 a.m., 2700 block of 30th Street

