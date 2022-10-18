Public Record - October 18

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
October 15
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:51 a.m., 4500 block of 35th Street
1:09 p.m., 1200 block of 41st Avenue
1:55 p.m., 1200 block of 41st Avenue
2:42 p.m., 2500 block of 23rd Street
