Public record

Public Record - October 18

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

October 15

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

10:51 a.m., 4500 block of 35th Street

1:09 p.m., 1200 block of 41st Avenue

1:55 p.m., 1200 block of 41st Avenue

2:42 p.m., 2500 block of 23rd Street

