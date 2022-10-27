 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - October 27

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

October 25

Fire Calls

2:58 p.m., 4700 block of Third Avenue

Rescue Calls

8:13 a.m., 23rd Avenue and 17th Street

3:43 p.m., 3500 block of 25th Street

