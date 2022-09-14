 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - Sept 14

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

September 12

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

11:28 a.m., 2600 block of 14th Street

12:23 p.m., 1900 block of 26th Avenue

1 p.m., 3400 block of 21st Street

1:34 p.m., Highway 81 and Highway 22 junction

2:39 p.m., 100 block of Center Road

5:06 p.m., 3600 block of 30th Street

5:29 p.m., 4200 block of 17th Street

5:49 p.m., 600 block of Stadium Drive

8:29 p.m., 800 block of 20th Street

1:08 a.m., 100 block of Center Road

3:13 a.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street

