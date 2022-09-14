Public Record - Sept 14

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
September 12
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
11:28 a.m., 2600 block of 14th Street
12:23 p.m., 1900 block of 26th Avenue
1 p.m., 3400 block of 21st Street
1:34 p.m., Highway 81 and Highway 22 junction
2:39 p.m., 100 block of Center Road
5:06 p.m., 3600 block of 30th Street
5:29 p.m., 4200 block of 17th Street
5:49 p.m., 600 block of Stadium Drive
8:29 p.m., 800 block of 20th Street
1:08 a.m., 100 block of Center Road
3:13 a.m., 1300 block of Eighth Street