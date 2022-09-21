Public Record - September 21

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
September 19
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:48 a.m., Discoverer Drive
1:56 p.m., 2800 block of 31st Street
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
September 19
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:48 a.m., Discoverer Drive
1:56 p.m., 2800 block of 31st Street
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
A Lincoln man held up a grocery store using nothing but his hands Friday afternoon, robbing La Illucion of a cash register before employees caught and detained him, police say.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
On Sept. 6 at 5:21 a.m., Columbus police responded to the area of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue on a report of a stabbing.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.