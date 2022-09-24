 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - September 24

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

September 22

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

10:28 a.m., 2900 block of 13th Street

7:15 p.m., 1300 block of East 23rd Street

