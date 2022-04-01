Pursuit in Platte County leads to arrest

A police chase in Platte County led to an arrest on Friday.

According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:05 p.m. on Friday deputies attempted to stop a 2004 Ford Explorer which was being operated by someone known to have several warrants.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 22 near Monroe. The driver, Juan Lemus, 40, of Schuyler, allegedly refused to stop and attempted to evade deputies as he traveled eastbound on Highway 22 at excessive speeds. At the junction of highways 81 and 22, Lemus traveled onto Highway 81 southbound towards Columbus. He turned off Highway 81 and continued eastbound onto the Lost Creek Parkway. Lemus turned off the parkway at 48th Avenue, traveling southbound before turning west onto 41st Street. He pulled into a residence in that area and deputies took Lemus into custody.

Lemus was placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility. He was housed on charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, willful reckless driving, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates and no valid registrations. He had also been wanted on three warrants out of Colfax County – two felonies and one misdemeanor.

According to the Friday afternoon press release, Lemus remains in custody and awaits a bond review hearing.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Columbus Police Department and the Nance County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

