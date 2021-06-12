Rose Lane fire causes damages to shed, part of home

A Saturday morning fire on Rose Lane in Columbus reportedly caused the loss of a shed and damages to part of a home.

Richard Husak, the owner of the home which is located in the 100 block of Rose Lane, said he was notified after 7 a.m. that there was a fire on his property.

“I was in the house reading, (having) my coffee and reading the papers, and someone was knocking on the door," Husak said, adding the damage appears pretty bad.

“The whole shed, patio and part of the house burnt."

Husak told the Telegram Saturday morning that he lives alone and that he was not injured.

The Telegram put in a call to the Columbus Fire Department on Saturday. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

