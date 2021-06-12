 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Lane fire causes damages to shed, part of home
0 Comments
breaking alert top story

Rose Lane fire causes damages to shed, part of home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Lane fire

Columbus Fire Department personnel were in the 100 block of Rose Lane Saturday morning for a fire which reportedly damaged a shed and part of a home.

A Saturday morning fire on Rose Lane in Columbus reportedly caused the loss of a shed and damages to part of a home.

Richard Husak, the owner of the home which is located in the 100 block of Rose Lane, said he was notified after 7 a.m. that there was a fire on his property. 

“I was in the house reading, (having) my coffee and reading the papers, and someone was knocking on the door," Husak said, adding the damage appears pretty bad.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The whole shed, patio and part of the house burnt."

Rose Lane fire

Fire crews put out the last of a Saturday morning fire in the 100 block of Rose Lane in Columbus. As seen from a neighbor's yard - taken with permission from the property owner - a shed received heavy damage and part of the house.

Husak told the Telegram Saturday morning that he lives alone and that he was not injured. 

The Telegram put in a call to the Columbus Fire Department on Saturday. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reach the Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet - Momma, Harrison & Lynn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News