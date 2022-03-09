Silver Creek man arrested on burglary charge

A Silver Creek man is facing burglary-related charges following a Monday afternoon incident in Platte County.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in rural Columbus for a possible burglary in progress on Monday at approximately 12:43 p.m.

Deputies entered the property and, while approaching the residence, a man exited with his hands up. The individual, identified as 50-year-old Bradley Kielian from Silver Creek, was detained. Deputies were assisted by the Columbus Police Department’s K-9 unit, which conducted a search of the residence and property. No other assailants were located.

Evidence obtained during the investigation showed that Kielian was actively in the process of burglarizing the residence at the time of the deputies’ arrival, according to the press release.

Kielian was placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and first degree criminal trespass. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond, with 10% to apply.

This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0