Stabbing reported in Columbus

Public Record

On Sept. 6 at 5:21 a.m., Columbus police responded to the area of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department, officers made contact with a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was able to identify the suspect, who had left the scene.

Officers found the suspect, a 36-year-old individual, walking in that area and he was taken into custody. The 38-year-old woman was transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where is she being treated for her injuries, the press release states.

According to the press release, the incident is under investigation and there’s no further danger to the public.

