Stolen vehicle recovered due to collaboration between Columbus, Lincoln PD

A vehicle stolen out of Columbus has been located thanks to collaboration between the law enforcement agencies in Columbus and Lincoln.

“It was a car that was stolen in Columbus from a parking lot and it was recovered in Lincoln on (Aug.) 31,” said Columbus Police Department Capt. Doug Molczyk.

The Lincoln Police Department stated in a release that just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2009 Buick Lucerne near 10th and High streets for having no plates and a headlight out.

The driver, Favian Meda, 28, reportedly did not have a driver’s license.

“Further check of the vehicle revealed that it had been stolen out in Columbus on Aug. 25,” the release states. “The driver… was taken into custody reference the stolen vehicle.”

Molczyk said Columbus Police received a call from Lincoln Police at 11:30 that it had located a vehicle that had been stolen.

