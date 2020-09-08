Stolen vehicle recovered due to collaboration between Columbus, Lincoln PD

A vehicle stolen out of Columbus has been located thanks to collaboration between the law enforcement agencies in Columbus and Lincoln.
“It was a car that was stolen in Columbus from a parking lot and it was recovered in Lincoln on (Aug.) 31,” said Columbus Police Department Capt. Doug Molczyk.
The Lincoln Police Department stated in a release that just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2009 Buick Lucerne near 10th and High streets for having no plates and a headlight out.
The driver, Favian Meda, 28, reportedly did not have a driver’s license.
“Further check of the vehicle revealed that it had been stolen out in Columbus on Aug. 25,” the release states. “The driver… was taken into custody reference the stolen vehicle.”
Molczyk said Columbus Police received a call from Lincoln Police at 11:30 that it had located a vehicle that had been stolen.
“It was a car that was stolen in Columbus from a parking lot and it was recovered in Lincoln on the 31st,” Molczyk said. “Normally they (other agencies) will recover it and they process it. Sometimes we’ll go down and help them process it.”
Molczyk said the owners of the vehicle have been notified that their stolen property has been recovered, though he’s unsure if they have reclaimed the vehicle or if Lincoln PD is holding it as evidence.
Although Lincoln police officers searched the vehicle during the incident, they reportedly located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue along with drug paraphernalia.
Meda was arrested on charges of theft by receiving (a felony), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meda is being charged on those counts in Lancaster County.
“He could be charged in both counties,” Molczyk said. “… If we can prove he’s the one that stole the vehicle in Columbus, we’d charge him with theft.”
According to Molczyk, collaborating with other police departments is an almost daily part of working in law enforcement.
“We’re always working with other law enforcement agencies, whether it’s with the road patrol doing investigations or whether it’s with our investigations team, we’re constantly working with other agencies,” Molczyk said.
Fostering good relationships with other agencies also contributes to keeping crime down and residents safe, he noted.
“We actually work well with other police departments,” Molczyk said. “Crime doesn’t have any boundaries so it’s imperative that law enforcement work well together. What happens in Columbus will affect people in Norfolk or Lincoln or Omaha.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
