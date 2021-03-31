 Skip to main content
Thousands of chickens perish in Tuesday incident
A Platte County chicken barn reported thousands of unusual animal deaths earlier this week.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a chicken barn in an area south of Monroe on Tuesday.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said the chicken deaths are under investigation.

So far, Wemhoff said, there does not seem to have been a technical malfunction that caused them to happen. He said it appears as though the ventilation system may have been tampered with, causing the deaths.

Wemhoff said the exact number of chicken deaths is not yet known, but that many thousand perished. Wemhoff told The Telegram on Wednesday he has not heard of any similar incidents in the area in the recent past.

Wemhoff encouraged anyone with pertinent information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000 or contact the sheriff's office.

