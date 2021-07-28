 Skip to main content
Three businesses vandalized Wednesday morning
Broken windows

The doors and window to a building located along 13th Street in downtown Columbus are damaged as of Wednesday afternoon. According to the Columbus Police Department, three businesses -- Valencia Salon and Spa, Salon.cek, 2411 13th St. and the Platte Valley Playhouse Foundation -- were vandalized early Wednesday morning. A Columbus woman has been arrested, a CPD press release says. 

A woman was arrested on Wednesday following the vandalism of three businesses in downtown Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a vandalism in progress at Valencia Salon and Spa, 2417 13th St.; Salon.cek, 2411 13th St.; and the Platte Valley Playhouse Foundation, 2412 13th St., at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. All three businesses are located in downtown Columbus. 

A Wednesday afternoon CPD press release states that a 33-year-old Columbus woman was arrested in connection with the damage. Columbus Police did not provide the name of the person arrested.

More information will be release as it becomes available.

