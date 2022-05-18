Two arrested for assault

Two people have been arrested for an alleged assault occurring in Platte County earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of the Highway 81/91 junction at 4:34 p.m. on May 16 regarding a 911 call originating from there. The caller was reportedly unable to clearly describe the emergency when a second party got on the line and hung up.

While deputies were in the area, dispatch received a second call from the individual who said they had been assaulted and gave their location. Deputies then responded to the Midway Motel, located near the junction, and spoke with the victim.

Initial investigation showed that the suspects – eventually identified as Montereo Adams, 28, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Moesha Boyd, 25, also of Charlotte, North Carolina – had fled the area in a vehicle.

Area agencies were requested to watch for the suspect vehicle. At about 5:17 p.m., the vehicle was reportedly seen by a Madison County deputy near Norfolk who, with assistance from other agencies, stopped the vehicle.

Adams and Boyd were detained and transported back to Platte County for further investigation. They were placed under arrest and housed at the Platte County Detention Facility on a charge of third degree assault.

As of the May 18 press release, Adams and Boyd posted $1,000 bond and have been released from custody. Their next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on June 29 in Platte County Court.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Norfolk Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

