WATCH NOW: Columbus Police honor late Lincoln officer

“It was quite an event to witness and partake in,” Molczyk said.

CPD Chief Chuck Sherer noted the grief he feels when a law enforcement officer is killed.

“It saddens me. It saddens me,” Sherer said.

The Columbus Police Department dealt with a similar, almost-tragedy.

“We went through this a couple of years ago when Brad Wangler was shot but, fortunately, he survived his ordeal,” Sherer said.

Wangler had been shot in June 2018 and was wounded in the shoulder and neck, according to Telegram reports.

Eleven years ago, Deputy Christopher Johnson of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office died on Aug. 29 from injuries sustained from an auto accident while in the line of duty. The sheriff’s office recently honored Johnson in a social media post.

“The bench that was donated by his parents sits in our lobby and reminds us daily of his ultimate sacrifice,” the post, dated Aug. 29, reads. “His smile, laugh and dedication to be the best law enforcement officer he could be will never be forgotten.”

Sherer commented on the danger law enforcement officers face each day, though it’s often taken for granted.