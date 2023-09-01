A 37-year-old Columbus man was arrested on weapons and terroristic threats charges after deputies were called to the Agricultural Park during a structure fire at noon Aug. 30.

Tyler Behnken is being held with no bond in the Platte County Detention Facility in Columbus. He is awaiting a bond review hearing before the courts.

Deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene in regard to an individual on the Ag Park property, who possibly was involved with an active structure fire there, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

The deputies were informed that the person had made threats of physical violence against employees. Deputies also were told the individual had a machete, hay hook and knife.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Behnken, who matched the description of the individual. Behnken didn’t comply with commands and fled from the deputies. A foot pursuit ensued before he was successfully taken into custody. Tasers were deployed to assist in a safe apprehension, the release stated.

Behnken was transported to the Platte County facility, where he was housed on the charges of Terroristic Threats, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, 1st Degree Trespassing, Obstructing an Officer, and 3rd Degree Assault.

During the incident, the Columbus Rural Fire Department and the Columbus Fire Department were fighting a fire on Agricultural Park property.

No people nor animals were injured in the blaze, but a horse barn was destroyed.

The investigation regarding that fire, to include possible suspects, is currently being investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Columbus Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Plate County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-9077 or Platte County Area CrimeStoppers at 402-563-4000.