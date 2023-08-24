The Columbus Police Department recently arrested a man following an incident at The Flats at 5th, 2576 E. 5th St.

About 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Columbus Police officers responded to The Flats regarding a report of threats involving firearms, a press release said.

CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said officers were able to make contact with two male subjects involved. The guns had been secured prior to officer contact and the arrest of one male subject was made without incident, he noted.

Molczyk said Aldo Garcia was arrested on a Madison County warrant, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving, adding that alcohol was a contributing factor.

More information is not available.