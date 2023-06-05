Two vehicles collided east of Shelby of Highway 81/92 the evening of June 2, shortly after 10 p.m.

According to a press release from Polk County Sheriff Dwaine W. Ladwig, a 1990 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jesse Vasquez Espinoza, Jr., 42, of North Dakota was traveling west bound when the driver fell asleep. The pickup veered across the center line and collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Viola Peace, 60, of Polk County, Nebraska.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the North Dakota vehicle was transported to Columbus Community Hospital. He was then life-flighted to Bryan LGH West in Lincoln where he died. The female driver was pronounced dead the scene.

The male driver was wearing a seat belt and the female was not.

The accident is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The press release states that Ladwig would like to express his appreciation to the Nebraska State Patrol and Shelby Fire and Rescue.