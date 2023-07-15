Sentencings took place in Platte County District Court on July 13.
They included:
- Sandra Y. Romero, 34, of Schuyler, to two years of probation on one count of criminal impersonation, greater than $5,000, a Class 3 felony. Romero’s sentencing comes from an original charge of identify theft, $5,000 or more, for using a stolen identity to gain employment at a local business.
- Martin Tamarit Maura, 43, of Columbus, to two years of probation on each of the following counts: third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The defendant is to serve the probation sentences concurrently. The original charges come from a report of continuous physical and sexual assault of a significant other over the period of a year.
- Maria J. Vera Encalada, 38, of Newark, New Jersey, to a $500 fine for one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Vera Encalada was originally charged with possession of drug money, which originated from a 2022 traffic stop in which a total of $11,860 in cash had been located stored in a way that is consist with how drug money is transported.