Gauge N. Johnston was sentenced on Aug. 17, 2023 by District Judge Jason M. Bergevin.

Johnston was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, and three counts of possession of child pornography, Class IIA felonies.

For the first-degree sexual assault charge, Bergevin sentenced Johnston to a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 18 years to be served at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

For one count of possession of child pornography, Johnston was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 18 years at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. For the other two counts of possession of child pornography, Johnston was sentenced to a minimum of eight years and a maximum of nine years for each conviction.

Bergevin ordered Johnston to serve the sexual-assault sentence concurrent to the sentences imposed for the possession of child pornography cases. The sentences imposed on the possession of child pornography charges are to be served consecutive to each other and Johnston was granted credit of 71 days on each count for time previously served while in confinement.