The Platte County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in the Nebraska “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization.” The Sheriff’s Office was one of many law enforcement agencies across the state that participated in this enforcement effort.

This campaign was conducted from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4. Deputies worked additional hours during weekends, evenings, and special events, to make travel safer for all motorists in the area. The primary focus was on alcohol-impaired drivers, as well as regular traffic enforcement.

During this period, the Sheriff’s Office issued a total of 117 citations for various traffic violations. The Sheriff’s Office also made 30 arrests for violations such as driving under the influence, no driver’s license, driving under suspension, and driving under revocation.

According to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office, “We would like to think our enforcement efforts and high visibility kept the roads in the county safer over the holiday period.”

The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue to participate in such enforcement efforts throughout the year, with the primary goal always being safe roadways for those traveling the streets and highways here in Platte County.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety provided a grant which funded this enforcement effort.