The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will have more deputies out on patrol in the coming weeks.

Across the state of Nebraska, several law enforcement agencies will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign. This campaign will run from Aug. 16, 2023, through Sept. 4, 2023. Deputies will be working additional hours over weekends, during the evenings, and at special events, with the primary focus being alcohol-impaired drivers as well as other traffic violations.

Fatalities are down 20% from 2022. Throughout 2022 in Nebraska, 6,325 drivers were arrested for DUI. There were also 77 fatalities related to alcohol during that period. In 2020 there were 76 fatalities and an additional 602 injuries because of a crash which involved alcohol. Complete data is not available for 2021, but what is available indicates that 30% of all fatalities were alcohol-related as well as 62% of those fatalities were not buckled up.

“Those two percentages go hand in hand and law enforcement must do everything we can to stop these dangerous driving behaviors. During the period we plan to be visible, and if you partake in these dangerous driving behaviors there will be consequences’’ a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The public can help law enforcement with this endeavor. Anyone who sees a drunk driver on the road is asked to call it in, as they may stop a crash before it happens and save a life.

Funding for this enforcement effort was made available through a grant by the Nebraska Office of Highway safety.