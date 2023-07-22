According to a recent press release, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Jesse Voichahoske, 35, of Grand Island man, formally of Boone County, on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year.

In May, the victim of a sexual assault contacted state patrol reporting that this crime had occurred on multiple occasions in Boone County several years ago. After investigators began looking into the case, they discovered another victim. Both victims were children in their early teens at the time of the assaults, which occurred between 2012 and 2015.

The suspect had since moved to Grand Island. Investigators located the suspect, and made an arrest July 20 in Grand Island. Voichahoske was arrested for first degree sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was lodged in Hall County Jail and has since been transferred to Boone County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol urges any additional victims or anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 402-370-1024.