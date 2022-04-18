Crime of the Week

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a job site north of Columbus that occurred on the night of April 5. Approximately $15,000 worth of tools were taken, most of which were Milwaukee brand. About $5,000 damage was also done to a job site trailer.
The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.